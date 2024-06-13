Pakistan players on the rise in ICC Men’s T20I Rankings

DUBAI - Pakistan players including white-ball captain Babar Azam excelled in the ICC Men’s T20I Rankings, updated Wednesday. Pakistan captain Babar Azam, who scored a run-a-ball 33 in a tense run chase against Canada on Tuesday, jumped a spot to claim the third spot in the T20I batting rankings. Whereas, wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan slipped to fourth. Returning pacer Mohammad Amir registered a significant rise in the bowling rankings by jumping up 65 spots to 82nd while Naseem Shah moved up 21 spots to joint 43rd. Furthermore, left-arm spinner Imad Wasim, jumped five places to claim the 34th rank. Imad also jumped one spot to 11th in the T20I all-rounder’s rankings whereas Shadab slipped three places to 14th. On the contrary, Pakistan’s ace pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, who has been far from his best, has slipped a spot to 12th in the ICC Men’s T20I Bowling Rankings.