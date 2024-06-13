Thursday, June 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Past in Perspective

The day will come when history will speak. But it will not be the history which will be taught in Brussels or Washington… Africa will write its own history.” –Patrice Lumumba

Past in Perspective
Agencies
June 13, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Past in Perspective

The assassination of Patrice Lumumba in the Democratic Republic of the Congo plunged the nation into turmoil, setting the stage for decades of conflict and political instability. Lumumba’s murder destabilized the newly independent country and sparked a power struggle that fueled civil war and foreign intervention. The reverberations of his assassination continue to be felt in the DRC’s ongoing struggles with governance, corruption, and armed conflict. Lumumba’s legacy as a symbol of African independence and anti-imperialism remains relevant, inspiring movements for political reform and social justice across the continent.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1718174866.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024