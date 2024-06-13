Thursday, June 13, 2024
PM proposes formation of committee for resolution of political issues

PM proposes formation of committee for resolution of political issues
Web Desk
1:01 PM | June 13, 2024
National

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has proposed formation of a committee for resolution of political issues through bilateral cooperation.

He made this proposal to JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, while visiting the residence of the latter in Islamabad today.

Inquiring after Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the Prime Minister appreciated JUI-F's religious services.

He said Maulana Fazlur Rehman has always promoted peaceful struggle for the protection of democratic values in the country.

Earlier upon arrival, the JUI-F Chief received the Prime Minister.

Web Desk

National

