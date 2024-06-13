PML-N manages to placate disgruntled PPP for attending assembly session

Islamabad - The Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) on Wednesday managed to placate the disgruntled Pakistan Peoples Party which had voiced its reservations on the development allocations and threatened to boycott the assembly’s bedget session.

The session of the National Assembly started with a nearly two-hour delay. PPP lawmakers attended the session to complete the required quorum, however, party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was conspicuously absent from the lower house sitting.

Earlier, PPP leader Khurshid Shah, speaking to reporters, said the party had reservations with regard to the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) budget and that the PPP should have been taken into confidence for the budget.

“It was decided that the PSDP for the four provinces would be decided together,” he said while speaking to the media.

“We are in the same boat. If something goes wrong, it would be not just for the PML-N, but for us as well [as allies],” the PPP leader said, adding that the decision to not take part in the speech was to protect their party.

He stated that if his party were taken into confidence then they can have dialogue.

Following a PPP parliamentary party meeting, PPP MNA Shazia Marri told reporters that: “We had two party meetings, one yesterday and another today (Wednesday), to discuss our concerns and recommendations, but they were not addressed.

“Our members have protested the violation of our agreement on PSDP, and we have received no response to our legitimate concerns.”

Following the airing of these concerns, Deputy Prime Minister and PML-N leader Ishaq Dar met PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in his chambers. Shortly afterward, Dar told reporters that the nation would receive “good news [in this regard soon”).

Furthermore, party leaders Naveed Qamar nodded in affirmation when asked by reporters whether the party would join the session.