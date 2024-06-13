Police launch search operation in RA Bazaar, suburbs

RAWALPINDI - Police, on the special directive of City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, conducted a search operation in R. A. Bazaar and suburbs on Wednesday, said a police spokesman. He informed that the heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel, and Ladies Police, under the supervision of SHO R.A. Bazar Police Station, carried out an operation in the area.

During the operation, police searched 53 houses, collected data on 24 tenants and nine shops, and interrogated 79 people.

The search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under the National Action Plan in different areas of the district, particularly to ensure law and order, the spokesman added.