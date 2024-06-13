Provinces to get Rs7.438tr under NFC Award

ISLAMABAD - The provinces would receive Rs7.438 trillion from the federal government under the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award in the next fiscal year after the tax collection target of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has been enhanced.

The four provinces would receive Rs7.438 trillion from the centre under the in the next financial year as against the revised Rs5.426 trillion of the outgoing fiscal year, showing an increase of 37 percent.

The share of provinces has been increased by Rs2 trillion due to the federal government’s decision to enhance the tax collection target for the FBR. The government has set a Rs12.97 trillion tax collection target for the next financial year.

The amount to be transferred to the provinces would depend on the FBR performance to achieve its collection target of Rs 12.97 trillion in the fiscal year 2024-25. The government has enhanced the share of the provinces under , but it has also asked them to give a surplus budget of Rs1.217 trillion.

Under the 7th , the Federal Divisible Pool was distributed as 57.5 percent share for the provinces and the remaining for the Centre. The provincial governments get shares from the federal government under the as per the said formula. Punjab gets 51.74 percent, Sindh 24.55 percent, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 14.62 percent and Balochistan 9.09 percent.

According to the budget documents, the federal government would transfer Rs3.695 trillion to Punjab in the next fiscal year against the revised Rs2.676 trillion of the current fiscal year. Sindh will receive Rs1.856 trillion in the FY2024-25 as compared to revised Rs1.361 trillion of the outgoing year. Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa will receive Rs1.221 trillion as against revised Rs894 billion in the ongoing year. KP would get one per cent under the war on terror. The federal government would transfer Rs667.557 billion to Balochistan in next fiscal year as compared to revised Rs493.71 billion of the previous year.

The break-up of Rs7.436 trillion, which would be transferred to the provinces, showed that Rs7.242 trillion would be transferred from the divisible pool, which was Rs5.247 trillion in the outgoing year. Meanwhile, the federal government would transfer Rs195.176 billion as straight transfers during the next financial year that was Rs178.7 billion in the outgoing year.

The break-up of divisible pool taxes showed that Rs3.055 trillion would be collected as income tax, Rs8.891 million capital value tax, Rs2.766 trillion sales tax on goods, Rs536.697 billion federal excise duty and Rs854.624 billion customs duty in the fiscal year 2024-25.

Similarly, the break-up of straight transfers showed that Rs24.5 billion would be accumulated as gas development surcharge, Rs101.6 billion as royalty on natural gas, Rs57.48 billion as royalty on crude oil, Rs11.519 billion as excise duty on natural gas.