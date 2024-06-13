PTI to stage protest rallies nationwide on June 14

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food Zahir Shah have announced the plans of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) to hold protest rallies nationwide for release of PTI founder Imran Khan.

Zahir Shah Toru have disclosed that nationwide protests will be staged on June 14.

He also stated that KP CM has also announced the plans for protests across all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Fake cases against PTI founder Imran Khan and leadership will be condemned in the protests.

KP Minister Zahir Shah affirmed that there will be no violation of constitution and law.

The protest in Mardan will be staged at 5 pm.