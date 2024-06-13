Rs9,87 million earmarked for Interior Division under PSDP

ISLAMABAD - The federal government earmarked an amount of Rs 9,870 million for the Interior Division under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the fiscal 2024-25. Out of the total allocation, an amount of Rs 3,790 million has been proposed for the ongoing old schemes and Rs 6,080 million for the new schemes of those departments that come under the administrative control of the Ministry of Interior.

For new schemes, an amount of Rs 6,000 million has been allocated for different development schemes in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), Rs 50 million for construction of three sewage treatment plants to treat the waste water falling into Korang River and Rawal Lake of the capital city under Phase-I and Rs 30 million for the Land Revenue Records Management System in rural areas of ICT under Phase-II.

For the ongoing schemes, an amount of Rs 400 million has been earmarked for construction of 10th Avenue of Islamabad, and Rs 350 million for construction of additional family suits for the members of parliament including 500 servant quarters at Sector G-5/2 in Islamabad. Similarly, an allocation of Rs 109 million has been made for construction of buildings for 13 regional passport offices in Sindh and Rs 115 million for up-gradation of 163 regional passport offices (RPOs) and 49 passport offices at Pakistan foreign missions abroad. An amount of Rs 150 million each has been earmarked for up-gradation of biometric identification system for passport application at Directorate General, Immigration and Passports, Islamabad and for Integrated Border Management System (IBMS) under Phase-ll.

The government has proposed Rs 500 million for construction of Model Prison at Sector H-16 of Islamabad, Rs 285 million for establishment of Change Management Unit within ICT Police and Rs 100 million for operations, management and maintenance of Metro Bus Service up to New Islamabad International Airport (NIIA). An amount of Rs 110 million has been allocated for foreign national security and allied facilities, Rs 600 million for National Police Hospital in Islamabad and Rs 142 million for acquisition of land for construction of National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) Headquarters at Mauve Area of Sector G-11, Islamabad. An allocation of Rs 50 million each has been made for rain water harvesting systems in rural areas of ICT and for construction of flyover and approaches at railway line Sihala, Islamabad.