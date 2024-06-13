Shares index gains 207 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the PSX turned around to bullish trend on Wednesday, gaining 207.94 points, a positive change of 0.29 per cent, closing at 72,797.43 points against 72,589.49 points the previous day. A total of 293,083,473 shares valuing Rs10.541 billion were traded during the day as compared to 372,538,669 shares valuing Rs11.650 billion the previous day. As many as 435 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 232 of them recorded gains and 130 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 73 companies remained unchanged. The top three trading companies were K-Electric Limited with 28,444,305 shares at Rs4.64 per share, PIA Holding Company with 27,442,146 shares at Rs12.81 per share and WorldCall Telecom with 20,518,249 shares at Rs1.29 per share. Pakistan Engineering Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs49.85 per share price, closing at Rs689.95, whereas the runner-up was Sapphire Textile Mills Limited with a Rs24.00 rise in its per share price to Rs 1,324.00. Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs75.00 per share closing at Rs18,050.00, followed by PIA Holding Company Limited with a Rs34.43 decline to close at Rs511.81.