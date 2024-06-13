Sindh budget to be presented tomorrow

KARACHI - The Sindh government has decided to present annual budget for the financial year 2024- 25 on Friday (June 24) in the Sindh Assembly.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, who is also holding the portfolio of finance, will present the budget in the Sindh Assembly at 3pm.

According to a letter issued by the provincial finance department here Tuesday, the Sindh Cabinet meeting will be held at the CM House on the same day about 9am and the budget documents will be approved at the assembly forum.