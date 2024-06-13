Thursday, June 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Sindh Govt seeks AKU’s support for reforms in Education Boards

APP
June 13, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -  The Sindh Government has sought technical assistance from Agha Khan University (AKU) for the reforms in educational boards of the province. This was agreed upon by both the parties in a meeting held between Provincial Minister for Universities and Boards Muhammad Ali Malkani and President of Aga Khan University Suleman Shahabuddin here at minister’s office on Wednesday. According to statement, the meeting was also attended by Advisor AKU ex-Ambassador Jamil Khan, Secretary Universities & Boards Muhammad Abbas Baloch, Director (P&D) Zulfiqar Ali Kandhro and other officers. Muhammad Ali Malkani appreciated and lauded the services rendered by Prince Kareem Aga Khan and his ancestors for the social development of different communities through Agha Khan Foundation and other agencies of Agha Khan Development Network. He also acknowledged the educational and technical expertise of the Agha Khan educational board and sought their assistance in the improvement of the workings of educational boards working under Sindh Government. The AKU President Suleman Shahabuddin agreed to collaborate and assist in the reformation of educational boards on the pattern of the Agha Khan Educational Board.

Migrant Deaths

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1718174866.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024