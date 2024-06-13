Thursday, June 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Three sanitary workers die of suffocation

Relatives stage protest after death in manhole

Our Staff Reporter
June 13, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD   -  Three sanitary workers died of asphyxia in a manhole in Tando Mohammad Khan town, 30 kilometres from here, and another was hospitalised in critical condition, triggering angry protest by relatives of the victims.

Yunus Hidayat, Badal Gujrati and Yunus Masih were cleaning the manhole near Aqsa Masjid in the town when they died due to loss of oxygen. Their bodies were later retrieved by activist of a nongovernmental organisation, Tariq Khan.

The death triggered vociferous protest by heirs and relatives of the deceased workers. They staged a sit-in and parked the ambulance carrying the bodies on main Tando Mohammad Khan-Badin road for four hours. Seven protesters, among them three women, fainted in scorching heat during the blockade.

Later, Municipal Committee chairman Syed Shahnawaz Shah talked to the protesters and announced Rs300,000 each for the deceased sanitary workers and jobs for their heirs and said that he would get another compensation for them from the Sindh government.

USAID concludes summit on future of higher education

The protesters dispersed peacefully after his assurance.

Shahnawaz Shah and vice chairman Kareem Shaikh said at a press conference that a seven-member committee would probe the circumstances leading to the tragic incident. Deputy commissioner and SSP did not contact the protesters.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1718174866.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024