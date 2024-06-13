Truckload of sacrificial goats robbed in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar

KARACHI - A truck loaded with sacrificial goats became the target of a brazen robbery near Kamran Chowrangi in the city’s Gulistan-e-Johar area, police told Geo News. Sharing details of the incident, the police revealed that four suspects on a motorcycle approached the truck that carried at least 30 sacrificial goats. Two among the suspects dragged the driver out of the vehicle on gunpoint before fleeing with the truck.

Abdul Manan, the trader who became victim to the unfortunate robbery, revealed that the goats were being transported from Hyderabad to Gulistan-e- Johar. Furthermore, the police said that an investigation into the incident has been initiated after the trader registered a first information report (FIR).

The incident comes days ahead of Eid ul Adha, a festival celebrated by Muslims at the end of every Islamic year across the globe when they sacrifice cattle, including goats, cows, bulls and camels.

Such robberies have become frequent as the annual celebration draws near with masses bringing home sacrificial cattle and this is not the first of its kind this year. A few weeks ago, two such incidents were reported in Lahore where citizens lost their sacrificial goats to armed men, The News reported. In Lahore’s Samanabad neighbourhood, robbers snatched two goats from a young boy at gunpoint and fled. In a separate incident in Nishtar Colony, Lahore, a group of muggers snatched a goat from a citizen but police immediately arrested one of the dacoits, while his accomplice managed to flee from the scene.