Waziristan’s Conundrum

Waziristan has always been plagued with terrorism, violence, and instability. These issues have wrought enormous damage to the indigenous people of the region. Despite having ample natural resources and untapped or partly tapped reserves of coal, oil, gas, chromite, and copper, this hapless region is marred by operations and unending terrorism encounters. This has hindered the potential dynamic process and prosperity of the Waziristan region.

The majority of people live substandard and impoverished lifestyles. The reason why the abundance of precious land resources has not benefited the well-being of this region is due to the exploitative extraction of these resources, which goes unchecked and unaccountable due to the dire security situation there. Waziristan has such an abundance of resources that if tapped fairly and efficiently, not only could it make this impoverished region prosperous, but it could also help mitigate the curse of extremism and terrorism. There is no denying the fact that terrorism and extremism have roots in economic inequality and abject poverty.

Our state institutions and the concerned authorities should consider other solutions beyond kinetic operations to ensure peace and prosperity. If short-sighted approaches and strategies had been effective in steering this region out of the quagmire of conflict and violence towards real peace, they would have succeeded by now. Waziristan’s issues and woes need insightful and comprehensive steps that go beyond what state authorities keep emphasizing, such as security. People- to-people connections at grassroots levels of the socio-economic fabric of society to engage the masses of the region to help improve things are also crucial. Waziristan deserves to have its resources benefit its own people rather than being subject to an unfair mechanism of exploitation and extraction.

AMJID AZIZ WAZIR,

Waziristan.