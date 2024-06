SARGODHA - A motorcyclist died after being hit by an overspeeding dumper, here on Wednesday. Police said that a recklessly driven dumper knocked down Muhammad Asif Gujjar near Chak No 138-SB. The deceased was a resident of Chak No 128-SB. The body was shifted to hospital for post-mortem. Sillanwali police have registered a case against the dumper driver and started investigation.