SWAT - The Khyber pakhtunkhwa government on saturday appointed three advocates from swat as assistant advocates General at peshawar high Court, Mingora bench. secretary Law and parliamentary affairs Khyber pakhtunkhwa issued a notification under Section 3 of KP Appointment of Law Officers act, 2014, mentioning names of several advocates for different posts.

The newly appointed assistant advocates general include Inayatullah Khan, Mehnaz and Hafiz ashfaq for peshawar high Court, Mingora bench. Besides, Khawaja salah-ud-Din has been appointed as additional advocate General at peshawar high Court Mingora bench, while sultanat Khan, advocate, has been appointed as additional advocate General, peshawar high Court.