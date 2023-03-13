Share:

LAHORE-Pakistan’s largest 12th International Solar Pakistan Exhibition and 5th Electric City Pakistan Exhibition, organised by FACT Exhibitions, concluded at Expo Centre Lahore on Sunday.

In the three-day Solar Pakistan Exhibition, PV Plus Journal of the Solar Industry was inaugurated by Provincial Minister for Industries SM Tanveer. From now on, the import bill will be reduced and the production cost will be reduced by running the industry with electricity generated from solar energy and the economy will improve.

Salim Khan Tanoli, Chief Executive Officer of Fact Exhibitions and Chief Organizer of Solar Pakistan Exhibition, said that apart from Pakistan, more than 120 companies from ten countries including China, France and Japan had set up their stalls and introduced the latest technology to the participants. He said that more than twelve thousand people participated in the Solar Pakistan exhibition in three days. Solar Pakistan Exhibition was inaugurated on March 10 by Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi.