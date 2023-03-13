Share:

Chitral - Around 3000 free plants were distributed among the students of Chitral University during the Green Day in a simple but impressive ceremony held at the University auditorium on sunday.

Vice Chancellor prof Dr Zahir shah was the chief guest at the event, while assistant Commissioner Chitral Dr Muhammad atif Jalib, heads of Forest Department, agriculture Department, water and soil Conservation Department and other departments of the varsity also participated in the ceremony. speaking on the occasion, experts said that since Chitral was a dry region where the mountains were often barren due to the lack of monsoon rains, therefore the people of Chitral had more responsibility to plant trees everywhere to control the lack of forests.

The VC welcomed the guests and said that plants were not only essential for the survival of the humanity, but also fulfil all needs of life from human beings to animals. he urged the participants to plant as many trees as possible to avoid the negative effects of climate change and make them successful. Divisional Forest Officer Asif Ali shah also highlighted the importance of plants and trees and said that natural disasters could not be prevented until we control the deforestation.

These trees and plants not only provide us fresh Oxygen, but also act as natural check dams to reduce the speed of flash floods, he added. Director admin prof Dr Muhammad Nadeem thanked all the participants and urged all the stakeholders, especially the students to convey these useful messages to their family members and neighbourhoods and also create awareness among the people about the importance of forests. Later, all the participants including the VC planted saplings in the lawn of the Chitral University. Later while talking to app, the VC said that after the disastrous flood last year, it was recognised on the international level that more forests could save such disasters.