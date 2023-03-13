Share:

LAHOREL-The 30th death anniversary of revolutionary poet Habib Jalib was observed on Sunday. He was born on 24th March, 1928 in Hoshiarpur district of Indian Punjab. Habib Jalib touched the hearts of people through his simple yet attractive style. He is among the most influential Urdu poets in Pakistan, who supported democratic ideals and expressively opposed martial laws and authoritarian rule. His famous collections include Sar-e-Maqtal, Zikr Behte Khoon Ka, Gumbad-e-Bedar and Kulyaat-e-Habib Jalib. Habib Jalib died on this day in 1993 in Lahore.