Peshawar - An earthquake measuring 5.3 magnitude on the International richter scale jolted most of the Khyber pakhtunkhwa districts at around 4:34pm on sunday, pakistan Meteorological Department (pMD) informed.

The tremors were felt in peshawar, Mardan, swabi, Charsadda and other districts of Khyber pakhtunkhwa. The epicentre of the earthquake was in the mountainous range of Koh-e-hindukush afghanistan. No casualty was reported till filling of the news.