ISLAMABAD-Pakistan has great tourism potential, which can be tapped through effective implementation of the ‘5As’ strategy.

Speaking to WealthPK about proper implementation of 5As in the tourism sector, Managing Director of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Aftabur Rahman Rana said the tourism sector can be turned into a great income-generating segment by implementing the multidimensional quality tools. He said simply developing tourism infrastructure was not enough, and Pakistan will have to formulate a well-thought-out plan to promote quality tourism. “This initiative should be based on the key components of tourism, namely attractions, accessibility, accommodation, activities and amenities. These measures are implemented worldwide to make tourism products attractive and profit-oriented,” he underlined.

He said the first ‘A’ demands that development of a place as a tourist spot should be done in a manner to attract tourists. The second ‘A’ refers to accessibility, including by air, road, rail, or even on foot. This segment involves modern transportation sources. The third ‘A’ is accommodation, calling for putting in place comfortable boarding and lodging facilities like hotels, rest houses, guest houses, camping spots, etc. The fourth ‘A’ relates to the type of tourism activity, including showcasing of local heritage and crafts, adventure, and shopping on the premises or its vicinities. Even the live preparation of traditional cuisine is part of this component. Amenities, the final or the fifth ‘A’, stipulates the promotion of harmonised conventional gestures, especially with foreign tourist guests.” Aftabur Rahman said the authorities were working to evolve a mechanism to implement the 5A strategy in the tourist areas in letter and spirit “to make our tourism products more reliable, authentic, and give an amazing experience of quality, security and enjoyment to tourists.”

He said coordination among all the stakeholders, including the community members who are directly related to the tourist spots, was a must. The local communities should be made aware of the importance of these tourism-promoting elements, he said. PTDC was also planning to train the people associated with the tourism sector to earn a decent living by ensuring true implementation of the strategy, he added. “It will not only help conserve the tourist spots but will also prove beneficial for the locals.” Countries like Spain, France, China, the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Thailand, and Germany are earning handsome amounts by improving their tourism products.