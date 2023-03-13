Share:

LAHORE-The Sports Board Punjab’s (SBP) grand Jashan-e-Baharan events concluded on Sunday with the participation of thousands of male and female athletes of all age groups in Run Lahore Run Marathon, Tour de Lahore Cycle Race, Wheel Chair Race and Family Fun Race.

Sohail Amir Kathia won the Run Lahore Run Marathon to earn a cash prize of Rs 1 million. He covered the distance of 42-km in 2h:20m:24s. The runner-up Israr Khattak was given Rs 0.5 million and third position holder Abdul Rasheed earned Rs 0.3 million. The cash prizes of Rs 0.4 million, Rs 0.2 million and Rs 0.1 million were given to the top three position holders Ali Ilyas, Abdul Basit and Aqib Shah respectively in 42-km Tour de Lahore Cycle Race.

The top three position holders of 5km Women Cycle Race Rajia Shabbir, Razia Hanif and Zainab Rizwan received Rs 50,000, Rs 35,000 and Rs 25,000 respectively. Similarly, in Wheelchair Race, cash prizes of Rs one lakh, Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000 were awarded to top three position holders – M Razzaq, Mian Azhar and Zahid Nazeer respectively.

In male Family Fun Race, Amir Abbas, Samiullah and Usama Hassan were given cash prizes of Rs 50,000, Rs 35,000 and Rs 25,000 respectively. In female Family Fun Race, Rabia Ashiq was adjudged winner and got a cash prize of Rs 50,000. Khadeeja Qadir and Kubra Sadiq were second and third and earned Rs 35,000 and Rs 25,000 respectively.

Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman, DG SBP Tariq Qureshi and Chairman Kingdom Valley Ghulam Hussain Shahid were the guests of honour on this occasion. Later, they also distributed prizes among the top position holders.

Assistant Commissioner Model Town Sahibzada Yousaf, Umair Hassan, Ijaz Munir, Zeeshan Ranjha, Tariq Khanzada, Olympians Arshad Nadeem and Shabana Akhtar, Chand Perveen, Nadeem Qaiser, Tariq Wattoo, Zahoor Ahmed, Tanveer Shah and other officials were also present on this occasion.