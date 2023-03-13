Share:

LAHORE-Pakistan’s rising tennis star Amir Mazari (Aitchison) has departed for Dushanbe, Tajikistan to feature in the Dushanbe Cup U-14 Asian Championship 2023, commencing from Tuesday.

Talking to The Nation before leaving for Dushanbe, Amir Mazari, student of renowned coach Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), said: “After playing well at national level, now I am set to showcasemy talent and skills in ATF events. After Allah Almighty, I want to thank my parents for their all-out support for providing me opportunities to exhibit my prowess in the national and international events.

“I am also grateful to my coach Rashid Malik, whose guidance and coaching is helping me excel in at national level and now with more hard work and dedication, I am keen excel in ATF events and win international laurels for Pakistan,” Amir asserted.