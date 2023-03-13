Share:

LARKANA-All arrangements have been finalised for the National Immunisation Campaign of Polio in which more than 306,950 children of the Larkana district upto the age of five years will be vaccinated Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) during the seven-day National polio campaign starting from March 13 to 19 to save them from the crippling disease of Polio. This was disclosed by the District Health Officer (DHO) Larkana Dr. Syed Attar Hussain Shah here on Sunday evening. He said the children upto five years of age would be administered Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) during the three days campaign. He said 890 mobile teams have been constituted which would visit all the areas including the remote, far-flung areas and flood/rain affected areas of the district to accomplish the task.

He further said that three (5) Roaming polio teams have also been constituted in Larkana city to cover children during four days campaign.

DHO Larkana said that thirty 90 transit polio teams have also been constituted in the district in this regard and they would be available at Railway Station, Bus stops, and various markets of the district during the 07-day anti-polio campaign. He exhorted the parents to be cooperative with the visiting mobile polio teams to make the national anti-polio campaign complete success.

Deputy Commissioner Larkana, Rabiaya Siyal also appealed to all the citizens of the district to extend their cooperation with the polio team of the health department to make the district a polio-free district.

She called upon parents, Ulema, social workers, civil society, teachers, and health workers to play a positive role in making the anti-polio drive successful so that our beloved new generation could save from the crippling disease of polio.