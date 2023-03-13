Share:

MULTAN - Depu­ty Commissioner/ District Returning Officer (DRO Omar Jehangir here on Sun­day said that arrangements had been started in the district regarding Punjab Assembly elections on the directions of the Election Commission of Pakistan. The deputy commissioner has been appointed as DRO while district officials ap­pointed as the assistant Returning Officers in the district. He expressed these views while administering the oath of his subordinate returning officers and as­sistant returning officers. Deputy Commissioner Omar Jehangir said that there would be elections in 13 constituencies of Pun­jab Assembly in the district. Candidates of PP 211 could obtain nomination papers from the office of Director Colleges Farid Sharif while candidates of PP 212 could obtain papers from Addi­tional Commissioner Rev­enue Arshad Gopang’s of­fice and others from various offices. Nomination papers could be submitted from 12 to 14 March. Omar Jehangir said that the mechanism of giving nomination papers to the candidates in the offices would be improved as mak­ing the election transpar­ent and impartial was their prime responsibility. There will be no compromise re­garding the code of conduct and transparent conduct of elections.