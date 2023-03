Share:

The anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday sent the accused in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Ali Bilal alias Zill-e-Shah’s murder on one-day physical remand to the police.

Advocates Hassan Tariq and Rana Zulfiqar Khan represented the accused including Jahanzeb, Umar Fareed, Mohsin Shah, Ishtiaq, and Raja Shakeel, in the court. Police had lodged a case against them at the Race Course police station.

Earlier, Lahore police contended that his death had been caused by a traffic accident.