QUETTA - Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Sunday paid a visit to Khuzdar’s Tehsil Wadh and inspected the security situation and on­going development projects.

On reaching Tehsil Wadh, Governor Balochistan visited the grave of Balochistan National Party (BNP) founding leader Sardar Attaullah Khan Mengal, offered Fateha, and laid wreaths.

Members of Provincial Assembly Mir Younis Aziz Zehri, Mir Ahmed Nawaz Baloch, senior lead­ership of BNP, Commissioner Kalat Division, Dep­uty Commissioner, and DPO were also present on this occasion. On reaching Khuzdar, Commis­sioner Kalat Division Dawood Khan Khalji gave a detailed briefing regarding the security situation and ongoing development projects.