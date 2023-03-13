Share:

QUETTA - A delegation of Balochistan High Court Bar Asso­ciation (BHBA) called on Chief Justice Balochistan High Court Naeem Akhtar Afghan, a statement is­sued by the bar association said on Sunday.

BHBA President Muhammad Afzal Harifal led the delegation comprising General Secretary Shah Rasool Kakar, Senior Vice President Sham­sur Rahman Rind, Gulzar Khan Kakar, Vice Presi­dent Zhob Zone Nisar Ahmad Alizai, Vice Presi­dent Kalat Zone Jahangir Kakar, Vice President Quetta Zone Abdul Nafi Kakar, Joint Secretary Qutb Khan Miyankhel, and Finance Secretary Talat Jabeen. Registrar Balochistan High Court Rashid Mehmood was also present on the occa­sion. The delegation apprised the Chief Justice of the problems faced by the lawyers and requested him to play his role for their solution.