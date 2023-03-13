Share:

LAHORE-DS Polo and BN Polo registered victories in the Century Ventures National Open Polo Championship for Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup 2023 here at Lahore Polo Club on Sunday.

In the first match of the day, DS Polo beat Remounts 11-7, thanks to hero of the day Hissam Ali Hyder, who smashed in six superb goals while Javier Guerrero hammered a hat-trick and Daniyal Shaikh banged in a brace for DS Polo. Manuel Sundblad fired in four goals while Jota Chavanne thrashed in three goals for Remounts.

Both the teams started the match well and converted two goals each to make it 2-2. DS Polo fully dominated the second chukker, thrashing in four back-to-back goals to take a 6-2 lead. They added one more to their tally in the beginning of the third chukker, making it 7-2. But Remounts bounced back with a hat-trick to reduce the margin to 5-7. The fourth chukker saw DS Polo hitting a brace against one by Remounts to stretch their lead to 9-6. In the fifth and last chukker, DS Polo struck another brace against one by Remounts to win the match 11-7.

In the second match of the day, Hamza Mawaz Khan’s heroics helped BN Polo beat Master Paints/Newage Cables by 6-5. Hamza pumped in five fabulous goals for BN Polo while the remaining one came from Tito Ruiz Guinazu. For Master Paints/Newage, Simon Prado struck a quartet while Juan Cruz Greguol hit one.

Both the sides were off to a flying start as they scored one goal each in the first chukker and banged in a brace each in the second chukker to level the score at 3-3.

BN Polo’s aggressive approach in the third chukker helped them thrash two back-to-back goals to take a slight 5-3 lead, but Master Paints/Newage also hit one to reduce the deficit to 4-5. The only goal of the fourth chukker was converted by BN Polo, making it 6-4. In the fifth and last chukker, MP/Newage scored one to make it 5-6 but couldn’t score more, thus losing the match by 5-6.

Today (Monday), two important matches will be played. Diamond Pants will compete against HN Polo at 1:30 pm while FG Polo and Master Pants teams will vie against each other at 3:30 pm.

The notables present there were Directors of Century Ventures Private Limited Ayaz Lakhani, Kamran Afzal, Wasim Mazhar, Nazia Wasim, President of Lahore Polo Club Umar Sadiq, Executive Committee Members Agha Murtaza Ali Khan, Shah QubilaiAlam, Feroze Gulzar, Usman Haye, Agha Najeeb Raza, Saqib Khan Khakwani and a large number of families, children and polo lovers.