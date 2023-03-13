Share:

A health crisis is brewing but there seems to be little to no acknowledgement on part of the state authorities. The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has expressed concern over the lack of funding to help flood-affected people in southern Pakistan, pointing out that about 1.6 million women of reproductive age were still in water-filled areas and needed health services. Given the scale of the issue and the economic constraints that Pakistan is facing, there is an urgent need for international support.

As per reports, more than 130,000 women are currently pregnant, and 42,000 are expected to deliver in the coming three months. These women are in massive need of healthcare to ensure that they will not die while they are giving birth. The scale of the devastation is so unprecedented that funding and assistance levels continue to fall massively short. Thus far, only 40 percent of the required money has been mobilised despite repeated UN appeals.

While the UNFPA has managed to reach two million women, there are still others who need health services in flood-hit areas. As things stand, the move from humanitarian to the rehabilitation stage is still premature. What we need is continued assistance but there are serious access related hurdles and a lot of women are unable to receive good healthcare services. This is undoubtedly a health emergency as more than 1,400 health facilities have been destroyed, and the lack of funds makes it a challenge to rebuild them.

What we need is greater engagement at the national level, from the private sector, and international level, from the donors, to invest more to save the lives of women. The international support has also been underwhelming, apart from the sympathetic rhetoric. Instead of loans, the international community should offer grants considering how Pakistan is exceptionally vulnerable to climate change. Women’s health and well-being should be the highest priority for the government and international community.