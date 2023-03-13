Share:

A delegation of Buddhist spiritual leaders from the Republic of Kalmykia, Russia has appreciated the efforts made by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in preservation and promotion of Buddhist sacred sites across the province.

During a meeting with provincial government officials in Peshawar on Monday, the Buddhist delegation led by its spiritual leader Telo Talku Rinpoche shared his gratitude towards the government and showed keen interest in the Integrated Tourism Zones Concept.

Telo Talku Rinpoche emphasized promoting interfaith harmony and mutual cooperation in promoting religious tourism.