Share:

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Sunday presided over a meeting of all divisional Commissioners and RPOs of Punjab and assigned them the task to provide maximum relief and fa­cilities to the people. Mohsin Naqvi directed the Commissioners and RPOs to themselves oversee the special package regarding provision of subsi­dized flour during Ramadan-ul-Mubarak. The CM said that the Punjab government was introduc­ing a special package to provide real relief to the people during Ramadan-ul-Mubarak. He asserted that excellent implementation of this package was a collective responsibility of all the officers. He re­marked that ensuring excellent implementation of the Special Ramadan Package can make them successful in this world and the world hereafter as well. He said the Punjab government will fully encourage officers and staff members of good districts. Mohsin Naqvi remarked that he and his whole team will remain present in the field so as to make this package successful. The CM direct­ed to ensure one dish and time restriction in the marriage ceremonies under any circumstances adding that many complaints are being received with regard to non-implementation of one dish and time restriction in many cities including La­hore. He directed the Commissioners and RPOs to ensure implementation of this restriction in a true spirit through their own field formation. Mohsin Naqvi ordered a crackdown against the elements involved in manufacturing and selling of fake ag­ricultural medicines across Punjab. He asserted that those involved in doing fake business of agricultural medicines should be brought in the stern grip of law. “Such elements loot the farmers for the sake of meagre money and also cause immense damage to the fields”. Mohsin Naqvi also directed the officers to visit wheat purchase centers during the wheat purchase campaign in order to fulfill the target set out by the government. He directed them to work in an effective manner so as to stop the wheat theft. The CM directed to formulate an effective mecha­nism in order to bring stability in the prices of essential edibles during Ramadan-ul-Mubarak. He directed that an indiscriminate action should be taken against illegal profiteers and hoarders during Ramadan-ul-Mubarak. He directed that the administration and police should visit every small and big store and check their price lists, adding that they should also take strict action against the shopkeepers receiving money exceed­ing fixed rates. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi di­rected the government officers to observe office timing restrictions across Punjab. Mohsin Naqvi directed the Commissioners and RPOs to visit the centers of deprived and homeless children. He also directed to make payments to the sugar­cane farmers at the earliest and further asserted that no delay should occur in the payments to the sugarcane farmers. He urged them to do hard work with a noble intention and should spare no effort in their responsibilities to provide maximum relief to the masses. Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police and CCPO were also present on the occasion