ISLAMABAD - The city managers have shortlisted a total of 209 young graduates out of more than 10,000 applicants for their placement in different formations of the Capital Development Authority under paid internships program. To avoid political interventions and certain pressures, the city managers have decided to engage young graduates in the authority on merit without getting a test similar to the pattern of an entry test in the medical colleges according to their previous academic qualifications.

The shortlisted candidates are from diverse academic background and two individuals are selected for interview against each internship in the relevant field. According to the merit lists, shortlisted candidates include 2 from social science, 8 from Business Administration, 8 from Law, 13 from Computer Science, 5 from Mass Communication, 8 from Marketing, 10 from Architecture, 24 from City and Regional Planning, 12 from Finance, 12 from Accounting, 4 from Environmental Science, 28 from Horticulture, 9 from Forestry, 52 from Civil Engineering, 4 from Mechanical Engineering and 10 from Electrical Engineering. Earlier, applicants were asked to submit their documents on the website of CDA instead of sending hard copies and the system generated a merit list automatically according to the given criteria. The authority has decided to minimize the discretionary powers of the selection committee as well, which kept only 10 marks out of 100 in its hands for interview while the rest of the 90 marks were calculated equally on the basis of percentage obtained by the graduates in their matriculation, intermediate and graduation degrees.

The interns will be inducted in different formations of the authority according to their academic background, where they will be engaged for six months only and their induction will not create any permanent rights for their regularization in the civic authority. People dealing with the shortlisting of young graduates informed that the provincial quota is also being observed as per the relevant rules. Initially, the interns are going to be engaged for only six months however it has yet to be decided that they will be given an extension in the internship or not. However, a senior officer of the authority informed this scribe that the internship program will be made a regular feature to provide young lot an opportunity to start their professional careers.