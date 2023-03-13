Share:

LAHORE - Former Punjab governor Ch Mohammad Sarwar Sunday announced joining the Pakistan Muslim League (PML) along with his companions during a meeting with the PML chief Chaudhry Shujat Hussain and other party leaders.

A special ceremony was held at Muslim League House Lahore to announce the formal joining of the PML by the former governor who has been in the political wilderness since April 2022 after his resignation. Sources in the PML disclosed that Ch Sarwar will be offered the office of chief organizer with the mandate to woo electables from other parties especially the PTI where he wielded considerable influence over a group of PTI leaders in different Punjab districts. Sources also confided that Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi who is closely related to Ch Shujat’s family, was instrumental in the development. Previously, Ch Sarwar had plans to contest the coming elections in league with a group of disgruntled politicians from different parties.

Ch Sarwar started his political career from the platform of the PML-N even though he was equally close with the PPP leadership in the 1990s. He served as Punjab governor during the last tenure of Mian Mohammad Nawaz Sharif as the prime minister. He was offered the same slot in the tenure of Imran Khan after he left the PML-N and joined the PTI. He left the Punjab governorship twice after developing differences with the leadership.

Welcoming Ch Sarwar to the Muslim League, Chaudhry Shujat Hussain said that the present and past politics of the former governor had been above board and a proof of his love for the people.

“Hopefully, by his joining of the party, our party will not only be strengthened in Punjab and in other provinces of the country, the number of overseas Pakistanis will also increase in the party”, he said

Ch Sarwar while addressing the event and talking to the media on this occasion said that he was thankful to all the office-bearers and workers of PML especially Chaudhry Shujat Hussain who welcomed him in the party fold.

“I am not joining Pakistan Muslim League for the sake of any position, any ministry or any kind of political gain. Rather,I am joining this party with the spirit of serving my country and the nation. I am willing to make this party the best, most dynamic and strong political party that works for the construction and development of Pakistan”, he remarked.