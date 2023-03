Share:

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi took notice of five persons murder incident in Sheikhupura and sought a report from the Inspector General of Police. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi directed that strict legal action should be taken against the accused and no stone should be left un­turned in providing justice to the heirs of the slain. Mohsin Naqvi remarked that the atro­cious accused deserves stern punishment.