LAHORE - Commissioner Lahore and Director General Lahore Development Au­thority Muhammad Ali Randhawa reactivated a Scrutiny Committee for approval of private housing schemes. Commissioner Lahore DG LDA Mu­hammad Ali Randhawa said that the purpose of this step is to make the process of approval of private hous­ing societies more transparent.

Now private housing societies in Lahore will have to go through the comprehensive process of scrutiny before getting approval. This scruti­ny committee consists of Additional DG Housing and officers from Met­ropolitan Planning. This committee will submit its report to the Chief Metropolitan Planner after scrutinis­ing the case for approval of private housing society/land subdivision. The Chief Metropolitan Planner will submit his proposals to the compe­tent authority on the recommenda­tions of the committee. The addi­tional DG housing LDA will be the convenor of the Committee, whereas all Directors and Deputy Dirctors Metropolitan planning, Director Law, LDA, concerned assistant director will be the members. More members may also be included in this com­mittee, if required. The TORs of the Scrutiny Committee includes, review the conformity with Master plan, site position and estimation of penalty (if applicable). To Examine NOC/clear­ance required for technical approval of layout plan. Scrutiny of layout plan as per prevailing rules and regula­tions. Land lock status of land sub division, Litigation and settlement of objections if any.