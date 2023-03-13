LAHORE - Commissioner Lahore and Director General Lahore Development Authority Muhammad Ali Randhawa reactivated a Scrutiny Committee for approval of private housing schemes. Commissioner Lahore DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that the purpose of this step is to make the process of approval of private housing societies more transparent.
Now private housing societies in Lahore will have to go through the comprehensive process of scrutiny before getting approval. This scrutiny committee consists of Additional DG Housing and officers from Metropolitan Planning. This committee will submit its report to the Chief Metropolitan Planner after scrutinising the case for approval of private housing society/land subdivision. The Chief Metropolitan Planner will submit his proposals to the competent authority on the recommendations of the committee. The additional DG housing LDA will be the convenor of the Committee, whereas all Directors and Deputy Dirctors Metropolitan planning, Director Law, LDA, concerned assistant director will be the members. More members may also be included in this committee, if required. The TORs of the Scrutiny Committee includes, review the conformity with Master plan, site position and estimation of penalty (if applicable). To Examine NOC/clearance required for technical approval of layout plan. Scrutiny of layout plan as per prevailing rules and regulations. Land lock status of land sub division, Litigation and settlement of objections if any.