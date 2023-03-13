Share:

A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Monday issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for failing to attend the hearing of the case registered against him for hurling threats at a female judge.

Civil Judge Rana Mujahid Rahim announced the reserved verdict while issuing notices to the parties for arguments in the acquittal plea.

Dismissing Khan's petition seeking exemption from hearing the case in person, the court ordered the police to produce the PTI chief before it by March 29

During the hearing, a lawyer for the PTI chief, Intezar Haider Panjutha, said it is not safe for Imran Khan to come to Islamabad amid security threats against him, adding that they have filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) asking permission to appear virtually before the courts.

Another member of Khan's legal team, Naeem Haider Panjutha, said a petition has been filed seeking exemption from attendance on behalf of the former prime minister on security grounds.

The lawyer also requested to accept Imran's plea, mentioning "not appearing for some reasons and not willing to appear are two different things."

Earlier, the sessions court had rejected the PTI chief's plea by saying "if Imran did not appear in court today, a non-bailable arrest warrant against him would be issued.

The judge said that if Imran Khan does not appear during court hours today, he would issue a non-bailable arrest warrant against him.

After that, the court briefly adjourned the hearing till 12:30pm and later resumed it.