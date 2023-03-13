Share:

In these unprecedented times of soaring inflation and rising transportation fares due to increases in fuel prices, working from home has become a blessing for those struggling to make ends meet, especially students. With the unemployment rate at dangerous levels, students are working part-time online to support their studies. However, despite the advantages of working from home, frequent power outages and weak internet coverage have made it difficult for many to work efficiently. Even though people have been managing to work through load-shedding hours, power breakdowns lasting longer hours or KV feeders tripping frequently have become a new norm just when alternative opportunities became available.

If these situations continue, neither students nor the unemployed will be able to work towards a better future, and the progress of the country will seem inevitable and hopeless. Pakistan faces significant challenges, but it is not cursed. The government and private sector should work together to improve infrastructure and ensure consistent access to electricity and the internet, especially for those working from home. This would not only provide relief to those struggling to make ends meet but also drive economic growth in the country

IFRAH SHAHBAZ,

Islamabad.