Hyderabad - The examinations for Dispenser Course (regular/Supplementary including Benazir youth Programme) for the year 2019-2020 and 2020-21 will be held on Tuesday (March 14) at Public School hyderabad.

The Medical Superintendent liaquat University hospital (lUh) Dr Shahid Islam Junejo said in a statement that Sindh Medical Faculty karachi had established an exam centre at lUh city branch but keeping in view the number of candidates the centre was set up in Public School hyderabad to accommodate 1200 candidates appearing in exams.

The candidates belonging to 30 institutes of hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Tando Muhammad khan, Sehwan, Badin, Dadu, Jamshoro, Matli and other cities will appear in regular as well as supplementary written exams, Dr Shahid said.