Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja has called a meeting of the electoral body today (Monday) to take up the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) petition against the imposition of Section 144 and the ban on the party’s rallies in Lahore. Taking to Twitter, the electoral watchdog said the meeting will be held at 10:30 am today (Monday). PTI on Sunday challenged the imposition of Section 144 in Lahore by the caretaker Punjab government ahead of its scheduled rally from Zaman Park. The former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan announced that he would lead a public rally on Sunday in connection with the election campaign, launched for upcoming general elections in Punjab. The plea was moved by Dr Babar Awan with the ECP on the directions of PTI chief Imran Khan. PTI in its plea urged the ECP to use its power and strike down the imposition of Section 144 in Lahore by terming it ‘illegal’. Caretaker Punjab government is trying to stop PTI from election rally on the pretext of PSL matches, the plea said. The routes of the PTI rally and the PSL match were different, Babar Awan said in the plea. It may be noted that the caretaker Punjab government imposed Section 144 in Lahore with immediate effect, while sources claimed that Punjab Rangers have were also summoned to maintain law and order.