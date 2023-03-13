Share:

ATTOCK - On the directions of ECP, preparations have been started in Attock also for the election for Punjab Assembly five seats scheduled to be held on 30th April, District Election Commissioner Noor ul Khitab said this while talking to this scribe. He said there are 1319817 registered voters in Attock district in five provincial constituencies: PP I, II, III, IV and V. These registered voters include 684391 male and 635426 female voters.

The DEC said that to facilitate these voters, 1069 polling stations will be set up which include 317 male, 298 female and 454 combined polling stations. Noor ul Khitab said that for the smooth process of polling, training of the staff will be started soon. The DEC while giving details of the polling staff said that total of 13417 personnel will be deputed which include 1069 presiding officers, 8232 assistant presiding officers and 4116 poling officers.

The DEC said that in all the five constituencies, 1069 polling stations will be set up which include 317 for males, 298 for females and 454 combine polling stations. Meanwhile, Election Commission has appointed district returning officer and returning officers for the five provincial constituencies of Attock district. The officers deputed include DC Attock Rao Atif Raza as District Returning Officer, AC Hazro Kamran Ashraf as Returning Officer PP I Attock, AC Hasanabdal Dr Sana Ramchand as Returning Officer PP II Attock, ADC Waqar Akbar Cheema as Returning Officer PP III Attock, AC Attock Shagufta Jabeen as Returning Officer PP IV Attock and AC Jand Muhammad Irfan as Returning Officer PP V Attock.