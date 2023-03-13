Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Scores of officials conducting the digital census in Taluka Digri held demonstration on Sunday outside the office of assistant commissioner taluka Digri in Digri town for not providing them compensation and fuel expenses by the concerned officers. Led by Manzoor Chandio and Inamullah Daoodputa, carrying banners and placards raised slogans against the concerned government officers. Mostly of them newly appointed teachers, talking to media persons alleged that in far-flung areas we have been conducting digital census but still yet from start of this campaign we did not receive compensation and fuel expenses as result resentment and unrest prevailed while concerned authorities should immediately provide them their compensation and fuel expenses had yet not made by them. They said that they were facing financial crisis as mostly of them had newly appointed in education department and did not yet receive their salaries.