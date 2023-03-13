Share:

Islamabad - Developing electric Vehicles (eVs) in Pakistan is a potential solution for the country both in terms of improving the quality of the environment and making full use of electricity, said Prof. Nauman ahmad Zaffar, Director of energy and Power Systems Cluster and the National Incubation Centre on Sunday.

“electric mobility has become indispensable for Pakistan. entities striving to introduce electric mobility in Pakistan, including lUMS and local enterprises, are actively involved in diverse engagements related to the development of the electric Vehicle (eV) value chain in the country,” he said this while talking to Gwadar Pro. Prof. Zaffar noted that the transport sector contributes almost 43% to the total airborne emissions in the country.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has surplus electricity generation capacity, resulting in accumulation of a large sum of capacity payments. Under such situation, there is a need to introduce non-seasonal and flexible loads, and eVs have emerged as an effective solution. Many favourable factors, such as the Pakistani government’s supportive attitude towards eV, have contributed to the development of the national eV policy. Pakistan’s eV market is widely favoured by international companies.

Chinese companies, including Chery, MG, Changan, BaIC and haval have also been making a push in recent years. In Pakistan, eV manufacturing will need to rely strongly on imports in the short term due to the limited capacity of local manufacturers to develop various modules/components of eVs, especially batteries and battery cells. Prof. Nauman Zaffar said the price of the battery in a BeV constitutes almost half of the price of the vehicle. “The supply chain of materials used in manufacturing of batteries for eVs is highly competitive with China occupying a significant market share.