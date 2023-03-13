Share:

FAISALABAD - Former state minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mu­hammad Talal Chaudhry has said that a failed pro­test call, given by Paki­stan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, has dented his credibility be­fore the public.

Addressing a press con­ference at his residence here on Sunday, he alleged that Imran Khan was not only a coward person but also a stigma in the face of politics. He said that the PML-N leaders were sent behind bars and they faced threats to their lives but they remained steadfast in leading the nation. He said that Nawaz Sharif, despite serious life threats in 2007 and later in 2017, came out of his house and led the protestations in greater public interest. Similarly, Benazir Bhutto also partici­pated in public rallies even though she faced blasts on her arrival in Pakistan in 2007. Maryam Nawaz also led people and addressed the public gatherings with­out proper security during Imran era, although she was given threats of dire conse­quence, Talal Ch added.

“They are the true po­litical leaders because they did not fear water cannon, baton-charge, tear-gas shelling, suicide attacks and other threats to their lives,” he added. The PML-N leader said that Imran was not a leader but he had been imposed on the nation by his facilitators. Now, his facilitators had withdrawn support to him and he was afraid of coming out of his Zaman Park residence, he added.

Talal regretted that Imran Khan was using women and party activists as a shield. The people should recognise his ulterior motives and re­ject him with their vote pow­er, he added.

3 DIE IN ROOF COLLAPSE

Three people including a woman and her two kids were killed in a roof col­lapse incident in the area of Tarkhani police station.

A police spokesman said on Sunday that old and re­dundant roof of a house caved in at Chak No 134-GB. As a result, 39-year-old Ghazala, her 14-year-old daughter Hira and 6-year-old son Fareed were buried beneath the debris.

The area people, on self-help basis, pulled out them but they all expired on the spot before getting any medi­cal assistance, he added.

11 BEGGARS CAUGHT

Eleven habitual beggars were caught from different parts of Faisalabad dur­ing the past 12 hours and shifted to Panahgah [shel­ter home].

A spokesman for the ad­ministration said here on Sunday that during a cam­paign, the anti-beggary squad rounded eight male and three female beggars from different parts of city. These beggars were shifted to shelter home of General Bus Stand, he added.