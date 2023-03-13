FAISALABAD - Former state minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Muhammad Talal Chaudhry has said that a failed protest call, given by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, has dented his credibility before the public.
Addressing a press conference at his residence here on Sunday, he alleged that Imran Khan was not only a coward person but also a stigma in the face of politics. He said that the PML-N leaders were sent behind bars and they faced threats to their lives but they remained steadfast in leading the nation. He said that Nawaz Sharif, despite serious life threats in 2007 and later in 2017, came out of his house and led the protestations in greater public interest. Similarly, Benazir Bhutto also participated in public rallies even though she faced blasts on her arrival in Pakistan in 2007. Maryam Nawaz also led people and addressed the public gatherings without proper security during Imran era, although she was given threats of dire consequence, Talal Ch added.
“They are the true political leaders because they did not fear water cannon, baton-charge, tear-gas shelling, suicide attacks and other threats to their lives,” he added. The PML-N leader said that Imran was not a leader but he had been imposed on the nation by his facilitators. Now, his facilitators had withdrawn support to him and he was afraid of coming out of his Zaman Park residence, he added.
Talal regretted that Imran Khan was using women and party activists as a shield. The people should recognise his ulterior motives and reject him with their vote power, he added.
3 DIE IN ROOF COLLAPSE
Three people including a woman and her two kids were killed in a roof collapse incident in the area of Tarkhani police station.
A police spokesman said on Sunday that old and redundant roof of a house caved in at Chak No 134-GB. As a result, 39-year-old Ghazala, her 14-year-old daughter Hira and 6-year-old son Fareed were buried beneath the debris.
The area people, on self-help basis, pulled out them but they all expired on the spot before getting any medical assistance, he added.
11 BEGGARS CAUGHT
Eleven habitual beggars were caught from different parts of Faisalabad during the past 12 hours and shifted to Panahgah [shelter home].
A spokesman for the administration said here on Sunday that during a campaign, the anti-beggary squad rounded eight male and three female beggars from different parts of city. These beggars were shifted to shelter home of General Bus Stand, he added.