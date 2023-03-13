Share:

Peshawar - The drug control team of Directorate General Drug Control and pharmacy services here on sunday raided a house located in Gulberg area and recovered fake medicines, labels, empty bottles, unit cartons and printing machinery. Led by Drug Inspectors Khushal Khan, Muhammad Zeeshan, Ziaur rehman, Madiha anjum and Imranul haq, the team raided the house of Mohammad Niaz Qureshi al-Noor street and recovered fake medicines worth around rs6 million and machinery used in the manufacture of fake drugs.