NAWABSHAH - On the directives of President PPP Women Wing and Member Sindh Assembly Faryal Talpur, MPA Ali Hassan Zardari accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon handed over Rs one million supporting amount cheque to members of Thalassemia Patients Welfare Society, here on Sunday MPA Ali Hassan Zardari lauded the services of the center and said that Thalassemia Care center was doing a pious job by providing blood to Thalassemia patients. He said Faryal Talpur had directed to extend financial assistance to the center and resolve their issues. He expressed hope that assistance of Rs one million would bring betterment to the center while he also announced a sum of Rs 2.5 million for the Operation Theater of the center. DC Shehryar Gul Memon said Thalassemia Care Center was showing outstanding performance in the field for which district administration would extend all possible help to this center. He appealed to the general public to generously donate blood for Thalassemia patients, including children. On the occasion, MPA Ali Hassan Zaradri and DC ShehryarGul Memon flanked with office bearers of Thalassemia Care Center including Joint Secretary Ghulam Nabi Channa, Ali Bux Soomro, Sadaruddin Memon and Qazi Javed visited the blood bank, laboratory, pharmacy, ICU and other units of the center.