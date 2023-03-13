Share:

KARACHI-Fire at the 16-storey building of Karachi has been brought under control, officials of the fire fighting department said Sunday.

Earlier, fire had engulfed a multi-storey building near Nursery Shahrah-e-Faisal. Twelve fire tenders had participated in the operation to control the fire. The fire broke out in a 16-storey building adjacent to the petrol pump.

A security guard was injured after he jumped from first floor of the building. Rescue services, fire fighters, police and Rangers were also present on the scene while the road was closed for traffic.

Fire Brigade officials said that major portion of the building affected by fire was brought under control and the remaining fire will be controlled soon. They said that there were many offices in the building. They also said that so far the reason for breaking out of fire could not be identified.

Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori has taken notice of the incident. he has called for a report over the incident. Tessori said that investigation will finf out the cause of the incident.

Policemen abducted near Khandkot

Dacoits attacked a police check-post and kidnapped almost two policemen in Katcha area of Durrani Mehr near Sindh’s Kandhkot tehsil.According to details, two policemen Sajjad Jakhrani and Ghaffar were kidnapped on Saturday when dacoits attacked a police check-post in Katcha area of Durrani Mehr. The dacoits had uploaded a video showing the two men in their custody, demanding release of a 13-year-old suspect Wajid who was earlier arrested by police.

Earlier in March, Sindh Cabinet approved funds for military-grade weapons to launch an anti-bandit operation in Katcha area.

Secretary home department and the I.G. Police Sindh in a briefing to the cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah, said that the police will require military-grade arms to launch an effective operation against bandits in Katcha area (riverine forest along the Indus River).

The cabinet session was briefed that the January 05 session of the apex committee had recommended procurement of military-grade weapons, which requires 2.7 billion rupees funds.