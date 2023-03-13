Share:

FAISALABAD -The agricultural experts said on Tuesday that the first fortnight of March was best suitable time for Baharia Moong cultivation and the growers should use seeds of approved varieties to get maximum moong production. A spokesman for the Agriculture Department said here that although Baharia Moong crop could be cultivated during whole March, yet first half of the month was best for its cultivation. He said that government was also serious to increase production of pulses as these were a major source to provide 20 to 25 percent protein to human body. In this connection, the Punjab government has also announced subsidy of Rs.1000 per acre for registered growers on cultivation of Moong crop up to 5 acres of land. He said that Moong crop was cultivated at a large scale in Mianwali, Bhakkar, Layyah and Muzaffar Garh and these districts were sharing 80 percent Moong cultivation across the Punjab. However this crop could also be cultivated in other districts if sandy or heavy loamy land was available for this purpose. He advised the growers to use 10 to 12 kilograms seed of approved varieties including NIAB Moong-2021, Arzi Moong-2021, PRI Moong-2018, Arzi Moong-2018, Bahawalpur Moong-2017, NIAB Moong-2016, Arzi Moong-2006, Jumbo Moong and Abbas Moong for cultivation Moong crop in one acre and mix fungicide in the seed before sowing it in the earth. Farmers should ensure number of plants from 160,000 to 180,000/acre and use 1 bag DAP, half bag Potassium Sulphate or 2.5 bags single super phosphate, half bag Urea and half bag potassium sulphate or one bag triple super phosphate, half bag urea and half bag potassium sulphate, one bag ammonium sulphate and half bag potassium sulphate fertilizer in one acre crop of Moong, he added.