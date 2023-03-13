Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Sunday said that sports grounds have been made functional to save our youth from falling under the net of the anti-peace elements. In a message issued in connection with the first Balo­chistan games 2023, the CM said youth are our assets and the provin­cial government is striving hard to not only equip them with contempo­rary education but also try to make them physically strong.

“Government has provided a healthy environment to the youth so that youth should be kept safe from drugs and non-constructive activi­ties and anti-social elements should not be able to mislead them,” The CM lauded the efforts of the Sports department for the promotion of sports in the province.

“The Sports event here will send a positive message regarding Balo­chistan to the country and the world that the people of Balochistan are sports-loving people,” he said add­ing that the successful organization of the cricket exhibition match in Quetta has also highlighted a positive impression of the province.

It may be recalled that more than 1,000 athletes are participating in forty sports events and this color­ful sports festival will continue till March 20, 2023.