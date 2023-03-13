Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Hamza Shehbaz will return to the country on Monday night in a bid to play an active role in his party’s electoral campaign.

Sources privy to the development said in connection with the elections, Mr Shehbaz would be given a key responsibility get the PML-N leaders and workers active for the electoral campaign.

The former Punjab chief minister is returning for running his party’s electoral campaign ahead of the elections which are scheduled to be held on April 30.

In connection with the elections, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued the schedule.